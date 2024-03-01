Hailey Bieber sister, Alaia Baldwin was arrested last Saturday for simple assault and battery

Hailey Bieber sister Alaia Baldwin detained for battery, assault charges

Hailey Bieber’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, was placed under arrest last Saturday due to a rather uncanny incident at a Georgia club.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the 31-year-old was detained on the basis of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing charges.

The report further noted that a security footage obtained showed Baldwin “forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom.”

Haleigh Cauley, the bartender at the club told the authorities that Baldwin “told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted,” the report stated.

“A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club,” further reports revealed.

Baldwin, immediately shared her side of the story denied forcibly making her way into the club’s bathroom, stating when she was “forcefully removed from the club.”

Instead, the internet personality insisted that she just needed to use the bathroom to change her tampon and vomit.

However , as per the police report, Alaia Baldwin “initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it.”

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin has been charged and arrested over assault for throwing the used tampon and battery for kicking the bouncer in the genitals, according to the police.