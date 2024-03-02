50 Cent is expected to release his thriller novel, 'The Accomplice' in September

50 Cent to release new thriller novel: 'a page-turner'

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, just revealed that he plans on releasing a new, thriller book, titled, The Accomplice.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, 50 Cent revealed that his target audience would be people who are fans of heist movies and detective books.

He also announced that his forthcoming novel would be hitting the book shelves this year.

The Accomplice, the first of a duology series, will be published via an imprint of HarperCollins, Amistad, in September.

“I want to bring a big heist story to the page. My debut fiction novel and its follow-up series will be captivating,” the Grammy-winning rapper told the outlet.

“The Accomplice is going to surprise readers in wonderful ways,” Patrik Henry Bass, Amistad’s executive editor, added.

“It’s everything you want in a page-turner: vivid writing, complex, multi-dimensional characters, many plot twists, witty dialogue and Curtis’ inimitable charm and authenticity,” Bass further noted.

50 Cent is not publishing a book for the first time. Apart from the novel, The Accomplice, Jackson is one of the bestselling authors for many books of the non-fiction genre.