Saturday, March 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

JK Rowling means business when it comes to ‘Harry Potter'

The report sheds light on JK Rowling’s vast sway on the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise as it sets to revive

Harry Potter is the brainchild of J.K. Rowling. And, according to a new report, she’s extremely protective around the franchise, especially when its revival is concerned.

Giving an insight into the award-winning writer's handling of the matter, the report claims the yearly meetings, which she used to call, Ministry of Magic meetings, were anything but normal.

In the huddles, WSJ says, the emotions often get the best of the participants.

As one of them is said to turn into a “screaming match” — the author even previously threatened to boycott Warner Bros.

Similarly, the report sheds light on Rowling’s micromanaging of the iconic brand.

It comes after the network acquiesced to the 58-year-old demands of having the final say about the Harry Potter franchise — when they purchased the novel rights in the 1990s.

In the meantime, Rowling and the studio are working to recreate the magic of the best-selling novel franchise — this time in a TV show.

