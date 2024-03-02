Beckhams, Mia Regan gather around Victoria Beckham as she walks with crutches: See pics

Victoria Beckham was surrounded by family and loved ones for her Paris Fashion Week show

file footage

Victoria Beckham seemed to be in high spirits as she walked with crutches during her Paris Fashion Week show.



Victoria walked the ramp before the show began, getting applause from the audience, which included her family. She stopped to give a quick kiss to husband David Beckham.

The mom-of-four looked stunning in an all black ensemble, pairing a sleeveless top with wide legged trousers. She completed her look with silver jewelry and a smokey-eye look. The former Spice Girl let her brunette locks down in loose waves that reached her abdomen.

The Beckham family came out in full support of her big show, including husband David, 48, daughter Harper, 12, and sons Brooklyn, 24, and 19-year-old Cruz along with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29.

The football legend even took to Instagram to commend Victoria’s effort, writing: "So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best. We love you @victoriabeckham."

Despite her recent breakup with Victoria’s son Romeo, model Mia Regan also attended the show. She looked gorgeous in a grey mini dress with a plunging neckline. The dress ended in a skirt section. Mia paired the dress with a black leather jacket and a black clutch.