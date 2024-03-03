 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?

Giselle Bundchen share a brood of two with former husband Tom Brady, who is a former football player

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Giselle Bundchen finds the perfect partner in Joaquim?
Photo: Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?

Giselle Bundchen and Joaquim reportedly share an amazing chemistry.

As fans will know, the Brazil-based former super model is now dating her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim after finalizing her divorce from the NFL player Tom Brady.

A new report by OK! Magazine reveal that Giselle’s bonding with Joaquim is nothing like the one she had with former husband and she is "happy" to show it now. 

An insider close to the star shared, "Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels."

They even mentioned, "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."

"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," the source also claimed about Giselle and Tom’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," they also remarked before resigning from the topic.

Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows video
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel