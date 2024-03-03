Giselle Bundchen share a brood of two with former husband Tom Brady, who is a former football player

Photo: Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?

Giselle Bundchen and Joaquim reportedly share an amazing chemistry.

As fans will know, the Brazil-based former super model is now dating her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim after finalizing her divorce from the NFL player Tom Brady.

A new report by OK! Magazine reveal that Giselle’s bonding with Joaquim is nothing like the one she had with former husband and she is "happy" to show it now.

An insider close to the star shared, "Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels."

They even mentioned, "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."

"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," the source also claimed about Giselle and Tom’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," they also remarked before resigning from the topic.