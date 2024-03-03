 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are already considering marriage in less than year of dating

Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be it for each other as both of them have never experienced such a relationship before.

The pair, who started dating last summer, think their romance can go the distance as an insider told OK! Magazine, “Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before.”

“Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy,” the source added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t propose Taylor at the Super Bowl despite rumors, however, that doesn’t mean that he’s never thinking of going ahead with it.

"Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think. His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!” the insider revealed.

The tip comes after another source also told Star that Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea Swift also think that the NFL star is “perfect” for their daughter.

"Their families would love to see them get engaged. They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance,” they spilled to Star.

