Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish

Justin Bieber, who is married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, marked his 30th birthday on 1st March, 2024

File Footage

Justin Bieber received a sweet birthday present from Madame Tassauds.



On Friday, the tourist sensation took to Instagram and wished the Baby crooner on his 30th birthday as they unveiled the life-size statue of Hailey Baldwin’s husband.

The post shared on Madame Tassauds’s Instagram flashed the caption, "Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here."



"Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!" they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justin’s wax statue was inspired by the Canadian singer’s Peaches look, which feature several real-life details including neck tattoos, a white beanie and the baby-pink puffer jacket he threw on for the 2021 music video.

The present was unveiled after the 27-year-old fashion model Hailey displayed her love for Justin by penning an adorable birthday wish.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the celebratory posted a carousel of candid clicks and clips with her husband.

These captures accompanied the caption, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," adding, "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

