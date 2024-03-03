 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish

Justin Bieber, who is married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, marked his 30th birthday on 1st March, 2024

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 03, 2024

File Footage

Justin Bieber received a sweet birthday present from Madame Tassauds.

On Friday, the tourist sensation took to Instagram and wished the Baby crooner on his 30th birthday as they unveiled the life-size statue of Hailey Baldwin’s husband.

The post shared on Madame Tassauds’s Instagram flashed the caption, "Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here."

"Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!" they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justin’s wax statue was inspired by the Canadian singer’s Peaches look, which feature several real-life details including neck tattoos, a white beanie and the baby-pink puffer jacket he threw on for the 2021 music video.

The present was unveiled after the 27-year-old fashion model Hailey displayed her love for Justin by penning an adorable birthday wish.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the celebratory posted a carousel of candid clicks and clips with her husband.

These captures accompanied the caption, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," adding, "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert