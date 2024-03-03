Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest

Sunday, March 03, 2024
Sofia Franklyn, who hosts the podcast Sofia with an F, recently stated her 'dream' podcast guest would be Amber Heard as she is eager to hear Amber's legal episodes straight from her.
In an interview with OK Magazine, Sofia expressed a wish to have a conversation with the actress from The Ward and shared, “I would love to hear her side of the story " referring to the 2020 litigation involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.
Moreover, Sofia suggested that she feels "the media did her a little bit dirty" hence her desire to listen to her side.
For those who don’t know, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been wrapped in legal battles after Heard charged Depp with domestic abuse during their divorce in 2016 and Depp responded with a defamation lawsuit in 2019.
In 2020, Depp fought The Sun in court over libel, when the term 'wife-beater' was used to describe the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the newspaper and Heard's testimony was a significant part of the case.
Depp argued the label cost him roles as he could not reprise his Captain Jack Sparrow role and had to leave the Fantastic Beast series.
Finally, Depp tasted victory in 2022 when the court validated his defamation claim against Heard and ordered a hefty payment of $10 million from Heard.
Nonetheless, despite harsh critique and negative responses, Amber still pursued her work and announced future projects. But the legal battles affected Depp and Heard and their careers and public image took a hit.