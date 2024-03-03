Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm

Prince William is reportedly more sure than ever that Prince Harry shouldn't be allowed back into the Firm

Per an insider, The Prince of Wales is set to “have complete control of the family soon. And William is even more adamant than Charles that Harry never be allowed back into the fold.”

"He’s officially an outsider now," the source added to In Touch magazine.

This comes after Prince Harry recently told Good Morning America that he can see a reunion with the royals amid King Charles’ cancer battle. His interview ignited reports that the Duke of Sussex is open to returning to royal duties part-time. However, insiders later revealed that the palace and Prince William in particular turned down the advance, with the Prince of Wales being striclty against it.

Another source dished on the brothers’ current dynamic, saying that William “absolutely f------ hates” Harry.

“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they told The Daily Beast.

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding. They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."

"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the pal argued. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."