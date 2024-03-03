 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm

Prince William is reportedly more sure than ever that Prince Harry shouldn't be allowed back into the Firm

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince William is reportedly more sure than ever that Prince Harry shouldnt be allowed back into the Firm
Prince William is reportedly more sure than ever that Prince Harry shouldn't be allowed back into the Firm

Prince William is said to be more ‘adamant’ than King Charles to keep Prince Harry from returning to the Firm.

Per an insider, The Prince of Wales is set to “have complete control of the family soon. And William is even more adamant than Charles that Harry never be allowed back into the fold.”

"He’s officially an outsider now," the source added to In Touch magazine.

This comes after Prince Harry recently told Good Morning America that he can see a reunion with the royals amid King Charles’ cancer battle. His interview ignited reports that the Duke of Sussex is open to returning to royal duties part-time. However, insiders later revealed that the palace and Prince William in particular turned down the advance, with the Prince of Wales being striclty against it.

Another source dished on the brothers’ current dynamic, saying that William “absolutely f------ hates” Harry.

“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they told The Daily Beast.

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding. They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."

"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the pal argued. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?
Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report
Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report
North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was