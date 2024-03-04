 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Dua Lipa expresses gratitude over BRITs Award win

Dua Lipa won her seventh BRIT award on March 2, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Dua Lipa expresses gratitude over BRITs Award win
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude over BRITs Award win

Dua Lipa just won the 2024 BRIT Awards in the category of best pop act on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in London.

Shortly after the Levitating hit-maker won the award, she took to her official Instagram account to post about the ceremony and her accomplishment.

“BRITS 2024 what a night!!!!!!! so grateful! so happy!! thank you x a million!!!!!” Lipa’s caption read, as she expressed her gratitude.

Adding a cheeky aspect to her caption, she continued, “gonna post more from the eve but I gotta sort this hangover out first.”

The 28-year-old singer performed an impeccable choreographed routine at Saturday's awards ceremony, held in the O2 Arena.

This gig marked Lipa’s first performance since her last musical concert, which was back in 2021.

Dua Lipa opened the BRITs ceremony with her hit single, Training Season, in a different style and routine than how she performed the same song at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, last month.

After hitting her song’s bridge, Lipa was held by two floating dancers, who grabbed her by the arms and lifted her off the ground, proceeding to levitate in the air.

Dua Lipa’s performance was then followed by her seventh win at the award where she bagged the trophy for best pop act at the ceremony.

