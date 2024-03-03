Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'

Denis Villeneuve opens up about whether he will go down for 'Dune 3' after fantastic sequel success

Dune: Part Two has put a new life into a lifeless theatre after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, the chatter has thrown a spotlight on the franchise's third instalment. But Denis Villeneuve says he needs a break before sliding to the pillars of sand.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian filmmaker responded to whether he wanted the actors to age for the trilogy because it covers twelve years after the event of Dune: Part Two.

"It's not that. I just finished Part Two very recently and went from Part One to Part Two without even an hour in between. I'm not complaining. I feel blessed to work, of course, but it's just that I physically need to recover for a couple of weeks," the 56-year-old said.

He continued, "It's also about making sure that I have the right screenplay. I have four projects on the table, currently. One of them is a secret project that I cannot talk about right now, but that needs to see the light of day quite quickly."

Adding, "So it would be a good idea to do something in between projects, before tackling Dune Messiah and Cleopatra. All these projects are still being written, so we'll see where they go, but I have no control over that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Denis gushed over his young cast of the film. "Maybe we will see the impact in 10 years, but yes, I believe in this new generation. They are very open, very wise, very skilled and very playful."

In the meantime, Dune: Part Two powered through the theatres with an impressive domestic box office of $81.5 million.