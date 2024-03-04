Kendall Jenner has reportedly reconciled romance with Devin Booker just two months after Bad Bunny split

Will Kendall Jenner tie the knot with Devin Booker amid reconciliation?

Kendall Jenner has “no plans” to walk down the aisle amid rumours she has reconciled with her ex Devin Booker just two months after parting ways from Bad Bunny.



The bombshell was dropped by her mother, Kris Jenner, who attended the AmfAR Palm Beach hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The matriarch was asked if any of her daughters, especially the supermodel or Kim Kardashian, would tie the knot soon as both had been seeing new people.

"All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet,” Kris responded, as per OK! Magazine.

This comes after Kendall reunited with Devin, whom she dated on and off for two years before their separation in 2022.

According to TMZ, The Kardashians star and Booker have been "spending more time together lately" but have no intentions to make their reunion public anytime soon.

A tipster close to the publication revealed that Kendall and Devin are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything” as they navigate their relationship.

Kendall parted ways from Bad Bunny after he was hesitant to commit to her, several reports revealed at the time of their separation.