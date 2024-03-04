Jack Black channels his inner Britney Spears in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Jack Black embraces his pop persona and performs a rock rendition of Britney Spears’ hit song

Jack Black taps his inner Princess of Pop persona in a recent social media video shared by the Kung Fu Panda alum.



Earlier this week, Jack Black delighted fans with a cover of Britney Spears' hit track ...Baby One More Time on his Instagram and captioned the picture “Tenacious B!”, a playful nod to his band Tenacious D.

However, what caught the audience’s eye was the inclusion of a Panda emoji in the post stirring speculations about the possibility of this cover featuring in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4.

Now as the highly anticipated animated movie premiered in Los Angeles on Sunday, Black weighs in on speculations and fans could not be any more delighted.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed that the latest version of the song would be included in the film. He shared that when Mike Mitchell, the director of the movie, asked for a Tenacious D track for the end credits, he suggested, “Can we do Britney Spears?”

“He said yeah, and he said, ‘Let’s do ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ for the kung fu aspect of that song,’ and we were like, ‘Hell yeah’”, he continued disclosing how he got to cover the chartbuster.

The Holiday star also spoke with ET about his cover and left a message for Britney, he mentioned, “Britney if you're watching, I love you. I love the song, We’re very proud of it, hope you like it too”.

On the idea of collaborating on a dance video with Britney Spears, he exclaimed, “Can you imagine!”.

“I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone. I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.", he added.

For those who haven't watched Kung Fu Panda, its first installment was out in 2008. Now, the fourth part will hit the screens on 8 March 2024, exactly 16 ye­ars later.

This humorous martial arts movie tells the­ tale of Po (voiced by Jack Black) who is a Dragon warrior and sets on a journey to rule over the Valle­y of Peace.