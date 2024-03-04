Zac Efron shudders at one lie he spoke in fifth grade

Zac Efron opens up about a lie he spoke at a younger age, but that still haunts him

During the promotions of his upcoming movie on Amazon Prime Video, Ricky Stanicky, the host, asked the cast about an absurd lie they spoke about and later got caught for it.

Sharing his version, Zac recalled an incident from school where the students visited a zoo. Still, at the place, he was part of a group that lied after doing what they were told not to do.

“I remember I was on a school trip in fifth or sixth grade, and we went to the zoo," he recounted.

He continued, “There was a sign that said, “Do not clap at the monkeys.” My friends and I noticed it, and the lady goes, “Guys, whatever you do, do not draw attention yourselves with these monkeys.”

He added, “The class moved on, and we immediately ran back to the monkey cage and just started clapping.”

“They started throwing **** at us. **** got everywhere, landed next to a bunch of little kids, and was hitting strollers and things.”

After the chaotic scene, The Iron Claw actor said, “It was our fault, but we didn’t tell the teacher that we had done that. Even when the park [staff] came and said that some of their students had caused the monkeys to lose it, we were like, “No, It wasn’t me! I didn’t do that, I didn’t clap.”

Telling Metro, Zac admitted, “But there was **** everywhere. That one is going to haunt me," he added.