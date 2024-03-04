 
Monday, March 04, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kanye West wants to change music business model

Kanye West shares online post decrying the streaming app's alleged unfair treatment of artists

Melanie Walker

Monday, March 04, 2024

Kanye West wants to change music business model

It seems Kanye West is putting his grievances about the current music business model in public as he shared a post online, calling out streaming services for exploiting artists.

Taking to Instagram, the Power hitmaker shared a post of another person that reads, "If we want quality music, somebody is gonna have to pay for it. Streaming services don't pay properly, labels want a bigger cut than ever and just sit and wait for you to go viral."

He continued, "TikTok doesn't pay properly, and touring is getting prohibitively expensive for most artists."

The post comes after Kanye was reportedly barred from performing in Europe as virtually every promoter there declined him access to venues where he could showcase his new album, Vultures 1.

"It will be very, very hard for Ye to perform in Europe," the bird chirped. "His reputation and the controversies in the last few years are the main reason for this."

The insider told U.S. Sun, "Now almost no companies that manage arenas or stadiums want to allow him to do shows on their venues."

