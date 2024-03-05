Jason Kelce made a 40-minute speech regarding his NFL career at the Philadelphia Eagles center

Jason Kelce holds tearful presser to announce major NFL decision

Jason Kelce announced his final decision to the world.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles center confirmed his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons for the league.

Jason, who was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, also played seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl championship.

He tearfully announced the decision in a press conference at the Philadelphia Eagles Training Center at the NovaCare Complex.

Reminiscing about his love for the game, Jason stated, "So this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring. When I announce I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated."

He then went on to thank his NFL star brother Travis Kelce and warned the reporter that “this is where it’s going to go off the rails” as he held back his tears.

"It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was,” Jason added.