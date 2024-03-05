 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cautious' strategy to stay silent about Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not discussed Netflix deals for important reason

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cautious strategy to stay silent about Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are discreet about their upcoming Netflix productions due to a key reason, says an expert.

PR expert Ryan McCormick believes that Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unaware of their future with the streaming giant and thus want to remain silent about their progress.

Ryan tells Mirror: "Why Meghan and Harry haven't discussed their Netflix deal could be for a number of reasons.

"One of them is that they may not be legally permitted to do so. If that's not the case, the duo may be cautious about discussing the arrangement because they're not overly confident that it will last.

Ryan continued: "For all the criticism that The Duchess & Duke have received, I think their silence on certain matters is severing them both very well recently."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

