Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Daniel Day Lewis planning to revoke his retirement?

Daniel Day Lewis's longtime collaborator Jim Sheridan spoke of his retirement in a recent interview

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Daniel Day Lewis doesn’t plan on making a comeback.

The inside scoop comes from filmmaker Jim Sheridan who has worked with the 66-year-old actor on movies like My Left Foot (1989), In the Name of Father (1993) and The Boxer (1997).

In an interview with ScreenDaily, the 75-year-old filmmaker said that while he would love to work with Daniel, the Oscar-winning actor plans on sticking to his retirement that he announced in 2017.

“He says he’s done, I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, none of them are good,” he said.

Jim added: "Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ‘cos he’s so good.’”

Daniel won his first Oscar for My Left Foot in which he portrayed a man born with cerebral palsy which also marked Jim’s debut as a feature filmmaker.

