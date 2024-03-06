 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'

Lohan dazzled in a silk gown at the screening of her latest Netflix movie, "Irish Wish," in N.Y.C

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflixs Irish Wish

The Freaky Friday sensation steals the spotlight in a family-filled red-carpet event, celebrating her grand return to the big screen with Netflix's rom-com Irish Wish.

The former Parent’s Trap star hit the red carpet with her two siblings, sister Aliana Lohan and brother Dakota Lohan.

Aliana donned a sequin red gown, while Dakota opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. Lindsay wore an off-white spaghetti-strap gown with silver drop earrings.

Directed by Janeen Damian, Irish Wish showcases Lohan as 'Maddie', a book editor caught in a love triangle during a trip to Ireland. Describing it as a tale of luck, love, and confidence, Lohan highlighted Maddie's journey as a woman navigating the world on her terms.

The cast of Irish Wish also includes Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour.

Lohan also made her return to the big screen after twenty years with a cameo in movie the Mean Girls released on Netflix in the year 2022.

Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move video
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories video
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?