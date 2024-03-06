Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'

Lohan dazzled in a silk gown at the screening of her latest Netflix movie, "Irish Wish," in N.Y.C

The Freaky Friday sensation steals the spotlight in a family-filled red-carpet event, celebrating her grand return to the big screen with Netflix's rom-com Irish Wish.

The former Parent’s Trap star hit the red carpet with her two siblings, sister Aliana Lohan and brother Dakota Lohan.

Aliana donned a sequin red gown, while Dakota opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. Lindsay wore an off-white spaghetti-strap gown with silver drop earrings.



Directed by Janeen Damian, Irish Wish showcases Lohan as 'Maddie', a book editor caught in a love triangle during a trip to Ireland. Describing it as a tale of luck, love, and confidence, Lohan highlighted Maddie's journey as a woman navigating the world on her terms.

The cast of Irish Wish also includes Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour.

Lohan also made her return to the big screen after twenty years with a cameo in movie the Mean Girls released on Netflix in the year 2022.