 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Joe Manganiello's recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergara's 'disapproval'?

Joe Manganiello stepped out with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara's recent statement came to light

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Is Joe Manganiellos recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergaras disapproval?
Is Joe Manganiello's recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergara's 'disapproval'?

Joe Manganiello dared to step out with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor and pet dog Bubbles after Sofia Vergara’s “alleged” disapproval.

On Tuesday, the Magic Mike star was spotted cradling his beloved Chihuahua in one arm as the 34-year-old actress walked beside him near Venice beach.

While spending quality time with his beau, Joe sported a casual look in a black hoodie, shorts and multi-colored sneakers. 

On the other hand, Caitlin rocked a pair of tight purple leggings and paired it with a hoodie and black crewneck sweater.

Read More: Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend

Later, the two went to the Crypto.com Arena to watch the Vancouver Canucks play against the Los Angeles Kings.

The trio’s outing comes after an insider told OK! Magazine that the Modern Family alum doesn’t like Caitlin getting closer with the former couple’s dog whose custody she gave up to Joe.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous. She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick,” they had said.

Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone
Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with 'unreal' album teaser ahead of release
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with 'unreal' album teaser ahead of release
Anne Hathaway embarks on romance journey in 'The Idea of You' trailer
Anne Hathaway embarks on romance journey in 'The Idea of You' trailer
Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine
Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine
Gisele Bundchen tears up over Tom Brady divorce
Gisele Bundchen tears up over Tom Brady divorce
'Game of Thrones' actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author
'Game of Thrones' actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author
Travis Kelce expresses love for Taylor Swift: 'best thing possible'
Travis Kelce expresses love for Taylor Swift: 'best thing possible'
Dakota Johnson talks adoption & choosing family
Dakota Johnson talks adoption & choosing family
Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'
Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'
Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting