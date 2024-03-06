Joe Manganiello stepped out with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara's recent statement came to light

Is Joe Manganiello's recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergara's 'disapproval'?

Joe Manganiello dared to step out with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor and pet dog Bubbles after Sofia Vergara’s “alleged” disapproval.

On Tuesday, the Magic Mike star was spotted cradling his beloved Chihuahua in one arm as the 34-year-old actress walked beside him near Venice beach.

While spending quality time with his beau, Joe sported a casual look in a black hoodie, shorts and multi-colored sneakers.

On the other hand, Caitlin rocked a pair of tight purple leggings and paired it with a hoodie and black crewneck sweater.

Read More: Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend

Later, the two went to the Crypto.com Arena to watch the Vancouver Canucks play against the Los Angeles Kings.

The trio’s outing comes after an insider told OK! Magazine that the Modern Family alum doesn’t like Caitlin getting closer with the former couple’s dog whose custody she gave up to Joe.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous. She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick,” they had said.