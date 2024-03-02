Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend 

Despite giving up custody of her their dog Bubbles, Sofia is still 'jealous' of Caitlin O'Connor playing with it

Sofia Vergara is not having it with ex husband Joe Manganiello’s new girlfriend cuddling up the former couple’s dog Bubbles.

Despite giving up the 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian’s custody to the Magic Mike actor, the Modern Family alum is “jealous” of his new beau Caitlin O’Connor getting close with it.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous. She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

Her jealousy comes after Joe moved in with the 34-year-old actress whom he started dating in September 2023, and also plans to have kids with; the main reason why he parted ways with Sofia.

“Joe is head over heels in love. Joe and Caitlin are already picking out baby names for their first child," another source told the National Enquirer previously.

Back in January 2023, Sofia told a Spanish newspaper El País that she and Joe parted ways because he wanted to have children and she didn’t.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained.