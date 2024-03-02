 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend

Despite giving up custody of her their dog Bubbles, Sofia is still 'jealous' of Caitlin O'Connor playing with it

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Sofia Vergara possessive of her dog playing with Joe Manganiellos new girlfriend
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend 

Sofia Vergara is not having it with ex husband Joe Manganiello’s new girlfriend cuddling up the former couple’s dog Bubbles.

Despite giving up the 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian’s custody to the Magic Mike actor, the Modern Family alum is “jealous” of his new beau Caitlin O’Connor getting close with it.

“Sofía’s heard how well Caitlin gets on with Bubbles and she’s jealous. She doesn’t like the notion of Caitlin cuddling up with her dog and fussing over her, it makes her feel sick,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

Her jealousy comes after Joe moved in with the 34-year-old actress whom he started dating in September 2023, and also plans to have kids with; the main reason why he parted ways with Sofia.

“Joe is head over heels in love. Joe and Caitlin are already picking out baby names for their first child," another source told the National Enquirer previously.

Back in January 2023, Sofia told a Spanish newspaper El País that she and Joe parted ways because he wanted to have children and she didn’t.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained.

Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Carly Pearce to release album 'hummingbrid' on THIS date
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol' video
Heads expect to roll after Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry