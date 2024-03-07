 
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly engaged after six years of dating

Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets one more step closer
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets one more step closer 

Cold Play lead vocalist Chris Martin asked for Dakota's hand recently according to a report by The Mirror.

In a confidential disclosure to The Mirror, an insider revealed, "The engaged couple took this significant step some time ago, choosing to keep the news under wraps. However, they have now decided to share the news within their close circles. Their love for each other since day one made this step inevitable. Although they are in no rush to plan for wedding, they are just relishing the joy of their official commitment."

The speculations of their engagement came after the Fifty Shades of Grey's star declared that she loves Chris' kids "like her life depends on it."

In an interview with Bustle, Dakota Johnson called Martin’s children her stepchildren. 

She even expressed her love for Martin's children by saying, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart. How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer."

Chris shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with his ex-Gwyneth, 51.

Dakota and Chris met through mutual friends after separation from ex-wife Gwyneth in 2015. The pair briefly split in 2019 but reunited with Gwyneth's help.

The Sun shared how Chris had bought Dakota a commitment ring in the year 2020 as well. In February 2021, they moved in together to a mansion in Malibu.

Gwyneth previously revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she "adores" Dakota. "I love her,” she said at the time. 

Dakota has also maintained a close relationship with Gwyneth since first getting together with the musician in 2017

