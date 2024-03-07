 
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update

Reese Witherspoon opts to ‘shield’ would-be boyfriend from the limelight

Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly dating again. And she decided to keep it out of the media’s prying eyes, according to a report.

After suffering a public meltdown of divorce — twice, the Cruel Intentions actress is “feeling it's not fair to the guy, who might be on a first date or second date and suddenly has nosy friends asking him to define the relationship.”

"So she's decided to date in secret,” the bird chirped to Star Magazine.

The alleged decision could be understood in the context that the previous relationships of the star took a toll on her when they ended.

The mother-of-three previously had a panic attack in a parking lot after splitting from Ryan Phillippe as she "just couldn't get out of the car."

Last year, her second husband, Jim Toth called it quits after over a decade of marriage — in reaction, The Morning Show star shared she invested herself into work to "feel less alone," only to "realize that isn't going to work... I cried and cried."

Keeping the background in mind, the insider gave insights into Reese's mindset, “She's not ready to jump into a relationship with both feet, but she's agreed to let friends fix her up and they usually meet at the friend's place.”

“You won't be seeing her out and about with a guy unless she feels he's a keeper."

