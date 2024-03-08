 
Melanie Walker

Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared her challenging experience of shooting Netflix movie 'Damsel'

Melanie Walker

Millie Bobby Brown thinks of herself as 'female Tom Cruise'

Millie Bobby Brown likens herself with Tom Cruise.

The 20-year-old actress made the comments while revealing that she did her own stunts for her upcoming Netflix film Damsel.

Millie, who plays the role of Prince Elodie in the film, shared her “empowering experience of testing her own physical limits” on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the film, she plays the role of a noblewoman who marries a charming prince only to find out that his family plans to sacrifice her in order to repay an ancient debt

“I did all my own stunts from start to finish,” she said, adding that while she was scared to scale up a rock wall, ride horses and wield a large sword, the stunts “made her feel like Tom Cruise.”

“Tom Cruise is the coolest,” Drew gushed to which Millie agreed passionately.

Previously, filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo also backed the challenges faced by the Stranger Things actress.

In an interview with Total Film, he said, “It's not always easy to shoot that kind of stuff, but it's a much bigger challenge for Millie to go through almost half of the movie in such a difficult environment.”

“You're dealing with rocks, hard surfaces, cramped ceilings, fire, water, darkness,” he added.

