 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce

Natalie Portman and estranged husband Benjamin Millepied made major progress in their divorce.

According to an insider privy to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old actress, who was married to the director/choreographer for 11 years, finalized her divorce last month in France where she lives with their children Aleph and Amalia.

The update comes after she decided to part ways with Benjamin eight months ago.

According to a rep who confirmed the news to the outlet also revealed that the ordeal has been “tough” on the Black Swan actress ever since she found out about her baby daddy’s extramarital affair.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the couple claimed.

They added: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

However, her biggest priority remains to be seamless co-parenting.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important,” the tipster claimed.

SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Ariana Grande reveals upcoming album to answer a 'burning' relationship query
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68
Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she moved out of her parent's house
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she moved out of her parent's house
Travis Kelce attends Singapore 'Eras Tour' show in support of Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce attends Singapore 'Eras Tour' show in support of Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner doubles down on 'protecting kids' from media
Kylie Jenner doubles down on 'protecting kids' from media
Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day
Royal family shares powerful message on International Women's Day