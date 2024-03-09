Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce

Natalie Portman and estranged husband Benjamin Millepied made major progress in their divorce.

According to an insider privy to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old actress, who was married to the director/choreographer for 11 years, finalized her divorce last month in France where she lives with their children Aleph and Amalia.

The update comes after she decided to part ways with Benjamin eight months ago.

According to a rep who confirmed the news to the outlet also revealed that the ordeal has been “tough” on the Black Swan actress ever since she found out about her baby daddy’s extramarital affair.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the couple claimed.

They added: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

However, her biggest priority remains to be seamless co-parenting.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important,” the tipster claimed.