Gisele Bundchen previously broke into tears while discussing her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tom Brady

Photo: Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?

Tom Brady seemingly wanted to grow old with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

As fans will know, both the celebrities, Tom and Gisele, have seemingly moved on from their past marriage.

Tom is reportedly seeing Irina Shayk whereas Gisele is now enamoured with her jiu jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

Despite their new relationships, an insider privy to Daily Mail revealed that the former pair shared long term life plans before finalizing their divorced in October 2022, following a marriage of more than a decade.

Speaking of their brood of two, the insider pointed out, "Tom would agree that co-parenting hasn't been easy.”

“There has been a lot of love lost in their relationship, and navigating through that and their careers and finding new love has not been easy," they added of their new romances.

The source even claimed, "It is safe to say that Tom and Gisele never expected to break up."

Emphasizing Tom’s apprehension over this divorce, the insider highlighted, "He (Brady) never wanted to divorce, especially since his relationship with Bridget ended.”

“And dealing with that to get to a place of good co-parenting took some time. To do it all over again has been stressful," they revealed before signing off from the chat.