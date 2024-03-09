Barry Keoghan soft launches Sabrina Carpenter romance

 
Barry Keoghan gave everyone a subtle confirmation of his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

The 31-year-old actor recently attended the W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday.

He was seen rocking the carpet wearing a white shirt, dark pants with a leather Louis Vuitton jacket.

However, the accessory that stood out was his friendship bracelet which spelled out Sabrina’s name with pink heart-shaped beads at both ends.

A snapshot of Barry's friendship bracelet

Barry’s appearance comes after an insider told US Weekly that the couple is going strong for now.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong. They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime,” they stated.

Recently, the Saltburn star was seen cheering on the 24-year-old singer during her opening act with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour from his VIP tent.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season. He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute,” the source added.

