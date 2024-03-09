 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Melanie Walker

Hailey Bieber latest appearance raises questions about Justin Bieber post

Hailey Bieber appears sans Justin Bieber at an event despite clarifying the pair's bond remains unbroken after separation rumours

Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Hailey Bieber strongly shuts down rumours about her separation from Justin Bieber. But, in the latest appearance, the supermodel was spotted alone at a private event promoting questions about whether all is set in paradise.

It comes days after the social media post of the 27-year-old, she attended the red carpet of Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBC Universal Oppenheimer Film Toast bash in Los Angeles on Friday.

For the glitzy night, the socialite slipped into an eye-catching all-black look as she was joined by other celebrities including Zoe Kravitz and Salma Hayek.

The solo appearance, meanwhile, threw a spotlight on her marriage with the Baby singer.

Rumours enveloped the pair’s six-year marriage that cracks started to appear between them.

The matter started to get worse when Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin shared a post asking for prayers for the couple — leading many to speculate about the alleged tensions between the duo.

Slamming the rumours, Hailey said, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... come from the land of delusion."

She continued, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

