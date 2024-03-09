 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Natalie Portman adopts a ‘smooth' way forward with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman decided to split from husband Bejamin Millepied after a marriage of 11 years

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Photo: Natalie Portman adopts a 'smooth' way forward with Benjamin Millepied
Photo: Natalie Portman adopts a ‘smooth’ way forward with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is reportedly prioritizing her kids over everything after Benjamin Millepied divorce.

For the unfamiliar, the 42-year-old acting sensation is the mother of two children Aleph and Amalia, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin.

Earlier in the day, People reported that Natalie and Benjamin finalized their divorce last month in France.

Recently, the source also claimed that the former pair will try to become the "best co-parents they can be" for their brood of two.

Speaking of the Oscar-winning actress, the insider confirmed that "her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children” despite the fact that she too is coming out of a “really tough and painful year.”

"She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be,” they added of the Black Swan actress.

Before resigning from the conversation, the source maintained, “Nothing is more important" for Natalie than her kids. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Natalie decided to part ways with Benjamin eight months ago after the designer’s extramarital affair was exposed. 

