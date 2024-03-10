Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘overkill' with Texas BBQ photos

 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gradually stepping away from their Royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently visited Texas, made a Pitt stop at Austin's La Barbecue this week.

Speaking about their body language, expert Judi James explained: "Harry and Meghan’s hugs here look almost like overkill rituals, performed with exaggerated announcement gesturing and then being close enough and long enough in duration to suggest they’re at a family gathering rather than a trip to a BBQ joint."

"Meghan is first in with the approach, holding a hooked arm out to announce the form of hug she is offering. Harry throws both arms out and performs an enveloping, encircling hug that is extended in time to look like the kind of ‘welcome home’ hugs you normally see in family groups at airports," she added.

"When the pose for a photo the owner is placed in a hug sandwich with Meghan on one side and Harry on the other, arms around them and broad smiles in place. Harry especially looks as though he is keen to drop his ‘royal’ image for a while and signal he is capable of joining in with normal working folk in a state of relaxed enthusiasm," noted Judi.

