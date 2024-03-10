Ariana Grande released her new album, 'eternal sunshine' on March 8, 2024

Ariana Grande calls out haters post 'eternal sunshine' release

Ariana Grande just presented a rather serious request she has for her fans, shortly after the release of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account to urge her followers to stop sending "hateful messages" to people in her life.

"Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me,” the note posted on her Story read.

Source: Instagram

“And is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," Grande penned.

"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you," she concluded.

Ariana Grande released her album, eternal sunshine on Friday, March 8, 2024, that features songs revolving around the topics of her relationship with ex-husband, Dalton Gomez as well as current boyfriend, Ethan Slater.