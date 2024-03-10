Emily Blunt breaks silence on unusual Oscars red carpet guest choice

 
Emily Blunt reveals her parents will be there to accompany her at the prestigious night on Sunday

Emily Blunt will light up the Oscars red carpet with Proud Parents

Emily Blunt, known for her iconic role in Devil Wears Prada has decided to shine the red carpet with her parent in tow.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, the actress attributed her inspiration to take up acting as a career to her dad’s ‘inappropriate’ movie choices and recalled her first-ever memory of watching a film with them. 

She disclosed, “My dad was always going to the video store to get really inappropriate films for all of us to watch”.

“One of my first experiences was watching Jaws at the age of seven, and he would pitch that it was for the whole family – but it was really for him and we would be terrified. It was one of my first memories of films and it’s still my favourite, even now.”, she added.

Blunt is nominated for her role as the wife of J. Rober Oppenheimer in the summer blockbuster alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie, Jodie Foster for Nyad and Da' Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdover

Now, the contenders will have to wait till Sunday evening to know who will hold the golden trophy.

The 41-year-old actress also shared that she’s hoping to bring her parents for the biggest night as it aligned with her dad’s birthday, she mentioned, “I'm going to bring John and I'm hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for me. It's my dad's birthday that weekend! “.

As for the kids, they might just ‘stay up’ late and ‘watch it’.

The acclaime­d film Oppenheimer is topping the­ nomination list for the estee­med night. It's got 13 nominations in various groups. Best Picture, Be­st Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robe­rt Downey Jr., Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Cinematography are­ all included. The cast and crew of the award season’s favourite film are hopeful to strike their luck again on Sunday night.   

