Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars

Zoe Rachel dishes details about Jennifer Garner's unexpected reaction after seeing her orange Valentino Oscars' dress

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Zoe Rachel, who is a celebrity stylist, recounts the time when she styled Jennifer Garner for her first Academy Awards gig in 2004.

In a recent chat with People, Zoe, who has worked with big names like Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson, revealed that “it was the biggest thing I had ever done,” when she styled Jennifer Garner for her Oscars look.

Zoe recalled, “I had been working with Jennifer Garner for a few months. She was shooting her show Alias then. Her schedule was so insane!”

She went on to address, “I would go to her trailer wherever she was shooting. And whatever time of night she had off, 30 minutes or an hour, that's when we would fit her.”

Zoe even mentioned that at first Jennifer Garner was skeptical of wearing the coral orange Valentino dress, which she rocked at the red carpet later. 

“‘No, no, no. I don’t do one-shoulder. It doesn’t look good on me,’” the stylist claimed Jennifer said to her at that time.

Zoe also admitted, “It was the most unlikely color," adding, "the most unlikely sort of style where she's like, ‘I don't, I don't do this.’ And it was also like, ‘I don't do big jewelry.’”

Spilling the beans on Jennifer’s Garner old style preferences, Zoe revealed, “She didn’t even have her ears pierced at the time.”

However, Zoe claimed that Jennifer became “obsessed” with it when she tried the ensemble and concluded the chat. 

