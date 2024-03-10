Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been enamoured with each other since their first meeting in 2018

Photo: Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez's name seemingly will not be on Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s engagement ceremony's guest list.

As fans will know, the two Jennifer’s of Hollywood have had a history due to their relationship with the Daredevil alum Ben Affleck.

However, Jennifer Lopez is finally married to Ben Affleck now. On the other hand, Jennifer Garner is in a low-key relationship with the CaliBurger's CEO John Miller.

According to a report by Closer Magazine, the pair have already engaged in a secret ceremony.

Nonetheless, the report mentioned that the 51-year-old probably is not looking forward to send an invitation to the Get on The floor hitmaker for her public celebrations.

According to the same outlet, Jennifer Garner thinks, "It’s her special day and Jen just wants people there who she is very close to.”

The outlet’s source also shared that Garner does not share that “kind of bond” with Lopez yet besides the latter's "ostentatious" nature.

However, the insider also hinted, “It’s put Ben in a very tough spot because he wants to be there for his kids, but there’s just no way J-Lo is going to accept this without making a huge fuss.”

“Fact is, if Jen wants Ben there she may have to give in and invite J-Lo too, just to keep the peace,” the insider declared after which they concluded.

For those unfamiliar, Ben and Jennifer Garner share a healthy co-parenting relationship for their three kids.

