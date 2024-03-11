Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! Expecting first child with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with Cole Tucker in 2023

Vanessa Hudgens has announced her pregnancy in style.



The ‘High School Musical’ alum has walked the 2024 Oscars red carpet with a visible baby bump on Sunday.

For the night, Vanessa donned a black long-sleeved, floor-length as she flaunted her curves.

The actress tied the knot with Cole Tucker back in 2023 in a jungle wedding.

Speaking about her wedding vows, Vanessa told Vogue: “[Writing my own vows] was important to me.”

She added: “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”