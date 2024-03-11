Mark Ruffalo's wife gushes over his 'Poor Things' performance: 'So proud of him'

Sunrise Coigne­y, wife of Mark Ruffalo, shares her fe­elings of pride for her husband's acting commitme­nt

Mark Ruffalo's be­tter half, Sunrise Coigne, chatted to Julianne Hough and­ revealed he­r admiration for the tireless effort her husband dedicates to his acting work.



During the Oscars Red Carpet Show, Sunrise Coigney spoke with Julliane to express her appreciation for her husband’s achievements in the industry.

Speaking about Poor Things in particular, she acknowledged Ruffalo’s contribution to the film.

Mentioning the 56-year-old actor’s Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Poor Things, Sunrise mentioned, “I’m so proud of him”.

“It’s probably my favourite thing I’ve ever seen him do.”, she admitted.

Appreciating Ruffalo's character as Duncan Wedderburn, she said, “He’s so free and playing, and it’s just — and it’s kind of a character that you maybe might not like him so much, but then you’re like, 'Oh god, that poor guy’”.

Notable to mention, Poor Things stood out with 11 Academy Award me­ntions including Be­st Picture, Best Director, and awards for Be­st Actress and Supporting Actor.

The 13 Going on 30 actor marked his fourth nomination following previous nods for supporting actor in The Kids Are All Right (2011), Foxcatcher (2015), Spotlight (2016) and Poor Things (2024).

Despite strong contenders, Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for her exceptional performance in Poor Things. In contrast, Ruffalo lost to Robert Downey Jr.’s Lewis Strauss of Oppenheimer.