Monday, March 11, 2024
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy

Palace released Kate Middleton and her children's stunning photo taken by Prince William

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has seemingly issued a stark warning to Prince William and the Kensington Palace regarding Kate Middleton's photo.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “The Palace should release the unedited photo of Kate & the kids asap.”

Piers Morgan warned, “If it’s just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse..”

Morgan issued the warning after Kate Middleton’s latest photo sparked fresh controversy.

At least three international picture agencies have refused to distribute photo of Kate Middleton and her children, and some of them claimed “the source [palace] has manipulated the image”.

Earlier, Piers Morgan said, “If, as this astounding AP kill notice claims, the Palace manipulated that Kate photo to quash all the wild conspiracy theories about her, then they’ll have just made things 100x worse.”

