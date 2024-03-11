King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture

The shocking image of Kate Middleton has sparked a massive uproar with many warning the Palace risk losing the public’s faith

The image circulating of Kate Middleton has sparked a massive uproar, with many people warning the Palace about potentially ‘losing face’.



Insights into this has been presented by royal expert Hugo Vickers.

He touched on everything in a candid interview with GB News hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

In that chat he touched on the manipulations done to Kate’s image as well as the implications that may follow all royal wellness updates moving forward.

Vickers began the chat by saying, “This photograph is meant to reassure us that the Princess of Wales is well.”

But “If it is manipulated, it does pose a question,” he chimed in to say in the middle of his chat.

That is because “it's a pity,” and reinforces less than trustworthy relations between the public and Buckingham Palace.

Before signing off he also went as far as to say, “We have lost confidence in the photo. It is meant to reassure is but there have been doubts raised and we are all worried about it.”