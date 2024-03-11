Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, Danielle Brookes and many others who caught attention with their striking style statements at 2024 Oscars

Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event

The biggest night of cinema is also the perfect event to spot trendy fashions and best dresses on the red carpet. From Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez to Barbie’s Ryan Gosling, stars stunned audiences with their show-stopping ensembles at the 96th Academy Award.

As celebrities made lasting impressions with their glamorous attires, take a look at the best-dressed icons of the annual event.

Zendaya

Zendaya tops the list of best dresses with her jaw-dropping mauve pink gown. The one-shoulder magnificent gown was adorned with palm-patterned sequins and combined with a sequin-embellished corset.

Emma Stone

Next in line is the Poor Things actress Ema Stone who turned heads with her custom Loius Vuitton dress.

Her mint green peplum gown featured a strapless neckline and a floor-length hem. Although the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction later that night, her textured dress drew the attention of the masses.

Xochitl Gomez

Looking delightful, Xochitl Gome­z was spotted on the red carpe­t wearing an ele­gant, wine-coloured flowing dress. It had a unique­ly asymmetric neckline. She also styled her short hair into a chic bob adding to her overall elegant appearance.

Danielle Brookes

The Color Purple's famed Danielle Brookes hit the red carpet in a Black jersey coat by Dolce & Gabbana. The star looked radiant as she rocked the satin corset gown with a thigh-high slit along with an oversized bow that leads to a lengthy train on the back.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling arrived in a custom Gucci suit and drew attention with an all-black sleek coat with metallic piping, a black shirt unbuttoned midway and complimented with a silver chain.

Gosling also channeled his Kenergy into the look as he flashed hot pink socks in the pictures.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld opted for a literal fairy look as she appeared in an elegant Elie Saab and Chopard strapless gown, setting the bar high for best dresses of the night.

The paste blue Grecian-inspired dress featured a bejewelled corset paired with a pleated skirt, Butterfly sleeves and a scarf draped around her neck.