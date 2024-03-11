Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects

Zac Efron and John Cena discussed how they select projects to go for

Zac Efron, along with his Ricky Stanicky co-star, John Cena just chatted about how they select the projects to work on in the acting industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Collider, the two actors discussed how hosting SNL or Saturday Night Live, was like a roller coaster ride for them.

“We prepped all week and then they throw it out the window at the very last minute, and you just try brand new s***. It was wild. I can’t believe any of it worked,” Efron said referring to the hosting gig of the comic show.

The Iron Claw star hosted SNL back in 2009. Meanwhile, John Cena received the opportunity of taking the show’s stage as a host in 2016.

Cena told the outlet about his thought process over selecting projects and the reading of scripts, saying, “If I pick it up again and put it down again, it’s out.”

“For me, I don’t necessarily read it through the eyes of me. I read it as a story, and I love reading scripts as stories. I have a rule: if I put it down, I should think twice,” the professional wrestler stated, concluding his stance over how he selects the projects to do.