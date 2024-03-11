 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects

Zac Efron and John Cena discussed how they select projects to go for

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects

Zac Efron, along with his Ricky Stanicky co-star, John Cena just chatted about how they select the projects to work on in the acting industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Collider, the two actors discussed how hosting SNL or Saturday Night Live, was like a roller coaster ride for them.

“We prepped all week and then they throw it out the window at the very last minute, and you just try brand new s***. It was wild. I can’t believe any of it worked,” Efron said referring to the hosting gig of the comic show.

The Iron Claw star hosted SNL back in 2009. Meanwhile, John Cena received the opportunity of taking the show’s stage as a host in 2016.

Cena told the outlet about his thought process over selecting projects and the reading of scripts, saying, “If I pick it up again and put it down again, it’s out.”

“For me, I don’t necessarily read it through the eyes of me. I read it as a story, and I love reading scripts as stories. I have a rule: if I put it down, I should think twice,” the professional wrestler stated, concluding his stance over how he selects the projects to do.

Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement video
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls video
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Kanye West ambitious plan against streaming sites opposed by fans video
Kanye West ambitious plan against streaming sites opposed by fans
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement
North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars