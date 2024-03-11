At the 2024 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence responds to a question about multiple falls at the event in the past

Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls

Jennifer Lawrence fell at the Oscars — twice — which even, she says looked like to the world that she was faking on the second. But, the actress stressed she wasn’t.



The topic of tumble was again broached at the 2024 Academy Awards when the Oscars Ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg asked the four-time Academy nominated star about how not to fall up the stairs.

"Well, yeah, just don't do that," the 33-year-old as she fell for the first time in 2013 after going up to receive the award for best actress in Silver Linings Playbook.

“You know, I fell the next year too. So then it just looked like I 100% faked. Oh, it was awful,” referring to the second fall the following year on the red carpet.

In the past, Jennifer responded to the ‘falling’ question in a 2020 interview.

"I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech,” she told the Absolutely Nothing podcast.

She continued, “I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock.”

“And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank."