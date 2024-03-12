 
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's circle takes a dig at Kate Middleton

Their statement comes after Kate Middleton shared a 'heavily-edited' photo on Mother's Day

William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's circle takes a dig at Kate Middleton

The consequence for Kate Middleton’s recent mistake wouldn’t be the same for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to sources.

The inside scoop comes after the Princess of Wales posted a Mother’s Day photo on her Instagram with her children amid conspiracy theories about her post-surgery condition.

However, the picture turned out to be “heavily-edited” as renowned agencies like Reuters and Associated Press called for all the journalists to “kill the photo.”

The fiasco was followed by Kate’s apology in which she stated: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Now, sources close to Meghan and Harry told Page Six that unlike the princess, “they would never make this mistake.”

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” the insider claimed.

