Jennifer Aniston would ‘totally date’ Bradley Cooper if Gigi Hadid’s not in picture

Jennifer Aniston would “totally date” her He’s Just Not That Into You co-star, Bradley Cooper, if supermodel Gigi Hadid was not in the picture.



The Friends alum and the Maestro star made headlines during the Screen Actors Guild Awards with their chemistry as they made subtle exchanges of glances while on stage.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed, “Jen has always had a thing for Bradley. When she’s around him, there’s no denying it,” adding, “They have chemistry.”

The two were previously linked following their 2009 romcom. However, Cooper cleared the air around the speculations by revealing that he and Aniston were just friends.

“It’s the kind of touch you give somebody to indicate familiarity,” a body language expert, Patti Wood, said of Aniston and Cooper’s chemistry during award show.

“They know each other well, and they’re comfortable with intimate touch,” she added. “He appreciates how good Jen looks, and she’s bringing him in closer.”

While Cooper, who is currently dating Hadid, might not be interested in dating Aniston, the source said the Hollywood beauty would “totally date” the actor.

However, Hadid has no plans to leave Cooper, whom she has been dating since October last year as the insider said she “isn’t interested in sharing her man with anyone.”

“Gigi doesn’t know Jen, but she’s heard enough,” the tipster claimed, adding that while the supermodel would never tell Cooper who to be friends with, “she’d rather he and Jen didn’t hang out.”