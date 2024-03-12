Piers Morgan has also warned over Kate Middleton's photo saying "If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse”

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has raised his voice over Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s apology over Mother’s Day photo controversy.



Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s apology on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, sparking reaction from Piers Morgan.

The statement reads: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

Commenting on it, Morgan said, “Can we see the original?”

Earlier, he advised that the Palace should release the unedited photo of Kate and the kids as soon as possible.

“If it’s just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse,” the outspoken journalist had warned.