Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan has also warned over Kate Middleton's photo saying "If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse”

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has raised his voice over Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s apology over Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s apology on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, sparking reaction from Piers Morgan.

Read More: Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal

The statement reads: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

Commenting on it, Morgan said, “Can we see the original?”

Earlier, he advised that the Palace should release the unedited photo of Kate and the kids as soon as possible.

Also Read: Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy

“If it’s just a small bit of harmless retouching gone wrong, nobody will care. If they don’t release the original pic, the conspiracy theories they were trying to kill, will get way worse,” the outspoken journalist had warned.

