 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people

Kate Middleton has just been called out for seemingly proving the Palace’s unjust tactics

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Experts warn the Palace has done a lot of damage to their trust via Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail.

Comments about the Princess’ photoshop fail have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece highlights the ‘cold hard confirmation’ that’s found itself to the Sussex camp and even said, “On Monday morning, UK time, the Princess was forced into the highly embarrassing – and never before seen – position of having to issue a public apology.”

Read More: Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?

“And just like that, there we have it. Cold, hard confirmation that what the royal family ‘feeds’ the public is tweaked and fondled with and manhandled to suit them,” she also added while attempting to double down on things.

“To some degree, grips must be gotten here,” she admitted before adding that “there is not a celebrity, politician or two-bit wannabe plant-fluencer who does not clean up images before they post them.”

At this point, “We live in a perennially filtered age of media consumption. So too, there have been instances before of the royal family putting out some pretty crude Photoshoppery that a wary or knowing eye could easily discern had been twiddled with. However, what this Kate rigmarole is all about is trust.” she added before signing off as well. 

Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move video
Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo video
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash video
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone video
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone