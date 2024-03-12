Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people

Kate Middleton has just been called out for seemingly proving the Palace’s unjust tactics

Experts warn the Palace has done a lot of damage to their trust via Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail.



Comments about the Princess’ photoshop fail have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece highlights the ‘cold hard confirmation’ that’s found itself to the Sussex camp and even said, “On Monday morning, UK time, the Princess was forced into the highly embarrassing – and never before seen – position of having to issue a public apology.”

Read More: Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?

“And just like that, there we have it. Cold, hard confirmation that what the royal family ‘feeds’ the public is tweaked and fondled with and manhandled to suit them,” she also added while attempting to double down on things.

“To some degree, grips must be gotten here,” she admitted before adding that “there is not a celebrity, politician or two-bit wannabe plant-fluencer who does not clean up images before they post them.”

At this point, “We live in a perennially filtered age of media consumption. So too, there have been instances before of the royal family putting out some pretty crude Photoshoppery that a wary or knowing eye could easily discern had been twiddled with. However, what this Kate rigmarole is all about is trust.” she added before signing off as well.