Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo

The Princess of Wales’ team made one key mistake in handling rumors around her health, per an expert

file footage

The Princess of Wales’ team made a major mistake before releasing the Mother’s Day official photo which served to worsen speculation around her health, per experts.

The photo featured Kate sitting with her three kids George, Charlotte and Louis, all smiling wide at the camera. Soon after it was posted to her official accounts, eagled eyed fans spotted discrepancies in the image, followed by major image libraries issuing a “kill order” for the image to be taken down due to concerns it had been “manipulated.”

No, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the Princess’ team should’ve released an update on her health much sooner in order to prevent public worry over her condition.

Speaking of the editing, he said: “It must be an embarrassing mistake.”

“It made the episode, since the happy image was meant to calm our fears about her health and since trolls were making bizarre claims on social media, somewhat farcical,” he told Daily Express.

“Over two months is too long for us to wait for information about her condition, as she has been seriously ill and the vast majority who were concerned about her welfare wish her well,” he added.