 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicholas Galitzine reacts to playing Harry Styles in ‘The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine's 'The Idea of You' trailer was released on 6th March, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

File Footage

Nicholas Galitzine, who stars alongside Anne Hathaway in the upcoming movie The Idea of You, recently spilled the beans about his newest project.

During a brief chat with Variety at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party, the Purple Hearts hitmaker addressed the reported similarities between Harry Styles and his character in the flick.

Denying the rumours of playing Harry Styles in his latest project, the acting sensation said, “It’s funny because it’s not a comparison that I’ve ever made.”

“But people really like to make it,” he went on to claim.

Speaking about the character from Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, Nicholas also maintained, “Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world."

When asked about whether the singing sensation would mark his presence at the film’s premiere on the closing night of SXSW, the 29-year-old star played coy and said, “I don’t know him personally.”

Nonetheless, he invited the Adore You hitmaker by saying, “Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I,” after which he resigned from the chat. 

Kevin Costner's co-star Luke Grimes details ‘intense' 'Yellowstone' journey
Kevin Costner's co-star Luke Grimes details ‘intense' 'Yellowstone' journey
Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break
Sylvester Stallone never shies away from getting bones break
Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people video
Kate Middleton under fire for ‘proving' Palace ‘manhandles' people
Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move video
Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers DRASTIC move
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo video
Princess Kate's team's major ‘mistake' ahead of ‘embarrassing' Mother's Day photo
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash video
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH