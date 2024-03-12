Nicholas Galitzine reacts to playing Harry Styles in ‘The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine's 'The Idea of You' trailer was released on 6th March, 2024

File Footage

Nicholas Galitzine, who stars alongside Anne Hathaway in the upcoming movie The Idea of You, recently spilled the beans about his newest project.



During a brief chat with Variety at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party, the Purple Hearts hitmaker addressed the reported similarities between Harry Styles and his character in the flick.

Denying the rumours of playing Harry Styles in his latest project, the acting sensation said, “It’s funny because it’s not a comparison that I’ve ever made.”

“But people really like to make it,” he went on to claim.

Speaking about the character from Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, Nicholas also maintained, “Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world."

When asked about whether the singing sensation would mark his presence at the film’s premiere on the closing night of SXSW, the 29-year-old star played coy and said, “I don’t know him personally.”

Nonetheless, he invited the Adore You hitmaker by saying, “Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I,” after which he resigned from the chat.