Princess Kate's photoshop row could end if she learns from Harry and Meghan

Princess Kate can take a note of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their photoshop row

Princess Kate could take a leaf out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book when it comes to handling photo editing allegations.

The Princess of Wales is currently facing scrutiny over her Mother’s Day photo with her kids which many image libraries have deemed “manipulated’ and removed it from their websites.

Kate has since admitted to editing the image herself and apologized for causing any “confusion.” However, speculation around her health has gotten worse after the touched up image.

This isn’t the first time a royal has been accused of editing their photos. Harry and Meghan faced a similar situation back in 2019 when they released their Christmas card.

The photo in question featured the duo sitting behind their son Prince Archie, who was front and center in the photo. The Sussexes were at the back and blurred, but Meghan's face seemed to be clearer and focused whereas the Duke of Sussex was completely blurred.

The Duchess of Sussex was then accused of having her face look clearer with photoshop, with the Daily Mail claiming they had proof that Meghan's face was "later added onto her body.”

The duo’s photographer and Meghan’s friend Janina Gavankar then cleared the matter up with social media posts. She first wrote, "So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family.”

She later posted the original unedited version of the photo and wrote: "Here's the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG). ... and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.."