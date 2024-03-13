 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal

Princess of Wales has not been seen out in public since Christmas amid recovery post-surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

File Footage

Palace insiders have revealed when Kate, the Princess of Wales, would resume her Royal duties amid “out of control” social media scrutiny over her Mother’s Day picture.

In a conversation with Page Six, a royal insider revealed that the online bullying is taking a toll on Kate Middleton’s health and she needs to be left in “peace.”

"It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," the source shared with the publication.

As for her return, they added, "The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter.”

“She just needs to be left in peace," the tipster said before concluding.

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” 

Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her' video
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her'
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail video
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!' video
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes' video
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes'
Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel
'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel