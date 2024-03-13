Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal

Princess of Wales has not been seen out in public since Christmas amid recovery post-surgery

File Footage

Palace insiders have revealed when Kate, the Princess of Wales, would resume her Royal duties amid “out of control” social media scrutiny over her Mother’s Day picture.



In a conversation with Page Six, a royal insider revealed that the online bullying is taking a toll on Kate Middleton’s health and she needs to be left in “peace.”

"It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," the source shared with the publication.

As for her return, they added, "The rumour mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter.”

“She just needs to be left in peace," the tipster said before concluding.

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”