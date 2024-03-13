 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will soon be seen onscreen with their highly anticipated sequel of ‘Joker 2’

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gagas Joker 2: Major update leaves fans buzzing
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are set to tantalize audience with first teaser of the musical-thriller film Joker: Folie A Deux.

The highly anticipated psychological movie previously dropped first look into the characters of Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Gaga as his love interest, Harley Quin.

On February 14, director Todd Phillips teased fans on Instagram with romantic stills from the movie as the unhinged duo wore matching eye makeup and Joker donned his signature red costume. 

On the post, a user inquired about the first glimpse to which Todd replied, “Been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid-April.”

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gagas Joker 2: Major update leaves fans buzzing

The creators of the show are sticking to the plan as reports confirmed that the initial teaser of the film will premiere on April 9 at CinemaCon, Los Angeles.

The new update on Joker: Folie A Deux has stirred excitement among fans as they anticipate the film to match the success of its predecessor Joker which surpassed the $1 billion milestone.

For those who haven’t explored, Joker: Folie A Deux will continue the story of DC’s famed villain. 

Although not many details have been released about the plot, it is certain that the sequel is set in Arkham following Joker’s escape from Arkham Asylum. 

Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal video
Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her' video
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her'
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail video
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!' video
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seeking couple's therapy to save marriage
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes' video
King Charles bears consequences of his 'favourite' Kate Middleton's 'mistakes'
Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo drama revealed
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Cardi B leaves fans in fits with humorous jab at her dentistry accident
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage
Here's how Kate Middleton can end photo controversy without further damage