Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will soon be seen onscreen with their highly anticipated sequel of ‘Joker 2’

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are set to tantalize audience with first teaser of the musical-thriller film Joker: Folie A Deux.

The highly anticipated psychological movie previously dropped first look into the characters of Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Gaga as his love interest, Harley Quin.

On February 14, director Todd Phillips teased fans on Instagram with romantic stills from the movie as the unhinged duo wore matching eye makeup and Joker donned his signature red costume.

On the post, a user inquired about the first glimpse to which Todd replied, “Been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid-April.”

The creators of the show are sticking to the plan as reports confirmed that the initial teaser of the film will premiere on April 9 at CinemaCon, Los Angeles.

The new update on Joker: Folie A Deux has stirred excitement among fans as they anticipate the film to match the success of its predecessor Joker which surpassed the $1 billion milestone.

For those who haven’t explored, Joker: Folie A Deux will continue the story of DC’s famed villain.

Although not many details have been released about the plot, it is certain that the sequel is set in Arkham following Joker’s escape from Arkham Asylum.